Malta: Investigators pursuing new leads in Caruana Galizia case

The Independent follows the testimony of Superintendent Keith Arnaud in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Wednesday. The investigator said that new leads have emerged in the case that could involve new suspects.

Another story says that the legal notice keeping bars and clubs closed will be extended as the number of deaths from Covis-19 has risen in the last weeks. Prime Minister Robert Abela said the decision was taken with Health Minister Chris Fearne.

The paper says that Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has accepted the resignation of financial services watchdog chief Joseph Cuschieri, thanking him for his efforts to ‘modernise’ the institution.

