Malta: Irresponsible attitude will undermine all businesses’ efforts – Philip Fenech

“2020 has been a difficult year since March and if it weren’t for government assistance it would have been even harder but now we are at a time which is considered as the main event for the entertainment industry, the Christmas and New Year season. Although it will financially hurt many businesses we have to abide by the measures as announced by the health authorities”, said Philip Fenech, Deputy President at the Malta Chamber for SMEs during an interview on 103 Malta’s heart.

As he was being interviewed by Jesmond Saliba on Tuesday morning, Philip Fenech mentioned how they are receiving reports that people are looking to rent apartments and farmhouses to gather in groups during the festive season and many already have booked.

