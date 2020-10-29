Malta: ITU consultants concerned about volume of cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that consultants at the intensive care unit have spoken out for the first time about the pressures of the pandemic, warning political leaders that the system is stretched to the limits.

Another story says that the CEO of the financial services watchdog, Joseph Cuschieri, travelled to Las Vegas and stayed at a luxury casino hotel all paid for by Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, one month after he was appointed to the role in 2018.

