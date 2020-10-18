Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: ITU situation leading to cancellation of 50 operations daily

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum quotes nurses’ union president Paul Pace who said that around 50 operations are being cancelled every day to keep up with the demand of the ITU. Nurses are being urgently transferred to intensive care to keep the unit going.

The paper says that there were 180 reports of burnt vehicles in the last three years, but only 11 cases have been solved. Bormla recorded the highest number of incidents, with 15 cars torched, followed by Valletta and Qormi, each reporting 13 cases.

