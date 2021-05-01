Malta: Ivan Barbara dies In India just before take-off

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that a Maltese man who contracted Covid-19 in India died shortly after boarding the plane that was going to transfer him to the intensive care unit at Mater Dei. Ivan Barbara and his wife Rosanne were in India to complete the process of adopting a child. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/maltese-covid-19-patient-dies-minutes-before-flight-from-virus-ravaged.868333

The paper says that an inmate has filed an application to the Criminal Court claiming inhumane treatment. Brian Vella said that the management of the Corradino Correctional Facility is leading a ‘fear and torture’ campaign. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/terror-fear-and-torture-inside-corradino-prisoner-claims.868654

