Malta: Jason Azzopardi self-suspends from parliament

The Independent reports that PN MP Jason Azzopardi has asked the party’s Ethics and Discipline Committee to investigate his hotel stay funded by a member of the Tumas Group in 2017. The MP has also suspended himself from parliament.

Another story reports on the launch of ‘Christmas in the City’ in Valletta by the Malta Tourism Authority. The Medical Association and the Nurses Union, meanwhile, said the decision to hold the month-long event was ‘irresponsible’.

