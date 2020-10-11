Malta: Jason Micallef appeals for less restrictions in Valletta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum speaks to Valletta Cultural Agency chairperson Jason Azzopardi who warned that the business community in the capital city will go belly up if authorities keep rejecting initiatives for events and activities for fear of Covid-19 spreads.

Another report features the political career of Joseph Muscat following his resignation from parliament this week. The paper says that the electorate is divided over the legacy of the former Prime Minister.

The paper carries an analysis of the new EU Migration Pact unveiled in September. MEP Roberta Metsola says the agreement is imperfect but represents a step forward whole MEP Mirima Dalli says that it leaves many questions unanswered.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 11

Like this: Like Loading...