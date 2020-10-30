Malta: Joe Cuschieri suspended; Licari stepped down from FIAU board

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Informed sources in financial services have told Newsbook.com.mt that the Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) Joseph Cuschieri and MFSA’s General Counsel and member of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit, FIAU, Edwina Licari have been suspended.

MFSA CEO had travelled with Yorgen Fenech in 2018 as his consultant to Las Vegas along with Edwina Licari. Yorgen Fenech was arrested in November 2019 and is being accused of complicity in masterminding the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

