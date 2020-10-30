Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Joe Cuschieri suspended; Licari stepped down from FIAU board

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Informed sources in financial services have told Newsbook.com.mt that the Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) Joseph Cuschieri and MFSA’s General Counsel and member of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit, FIAU, Edwina Licari have been suspended.

MFSA CEO had travelled with Yorgen Fenech in 2018 as his consultant to Las Vegas along with Edwina Licari. Yorgen Fenech was arrested in November 2019 and is being accused of complicity in masterminding the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1735
%d bloggers like this: