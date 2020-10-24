Malta: Joe Gasan says Yorgen Fenech denied 17 Black reports

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the testimony of businessman Joe Gasan in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. The Electrogas investor said that Yorgen Fenech had denied reports that he was the owner of once-secret company 17 Black.

Another story reports on the latest Eurobarometer findings which shows that 61 percent of people in Malta feel that migration as the greatest challenge facing the EU, the highest rate of concern about this issue among member states.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12

Like this: Like Loading...