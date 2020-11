Reading Time: < 1 minute

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has recused himself from hearing a perjury case against former FIAU manager Jonathan Ferris and Egrant whistleblower Maria Efimova.

The magistrate said he recusing himself in the best interests of the administration of justice. Mifsud is also presiding over another case against Efimova in which she is charged with having made false accusations against (then) Superintendent Denis Theuma and inspectors Jonathan Ferris and Lara Butters.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1711

Like this: Like Loading...