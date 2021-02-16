Malta joins 57 countries in coalition to denounce the use of arbitrary detention of foreign nationals

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta has joined an initiative taken by Canada, supported by another 57 nations against the use of arbitrary detention of foreign nationals in state-to-state relations.

The Maltese Foreign Ministry said that “the arbitrary arrest or detention of foreign nationals to compel action or to exercise leverage over a foreign government is contrary to international law, undermines international relations, and has a negative impact on foreign nationals traveling, working and living abroad.

Foreign nationals abroad are susceptible to arbitrary arrest and detention or sentencing by governments seeking to compel action from other States. The purpose of this Declaration is to enhance international co-operation and end the practice of arbitrary arrest, detention or sentencing to exercise leverage over foreign governments.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo called for unity within the community, insisted that the world cannot have global peace and security if citizens are deprived of their human rights to be used in disputes between one state and another.

“Arbitrarily detaining nationals of other countries, depriving them of any of their rights and subjecting them to ill treatment or punishment can never be justified. From time to time differences are bound to arise in our relations with each other as states but we need to patiently persevere to resolve them peacefully through dialogue within the framework of the rule of law. Let us not use our citizens as bargaining chips or political tools in our disputes”, Bartolo added.

“Every citizen has the right to treated as a human being with all the dignity and rights all human beings deserve: the Right to Equality, Freedom from Discrimination, the Right to Life, Liberty, Personal Security, Freedom from Slavery and Freedom from Torture and Degrading Treatment. These rights that were enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human rights after the catastrophe of the Second World War 73 years ago are as relevant as ever. They are not only our past but also our future.”

