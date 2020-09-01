Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta

Malta: Joseph Muscat knew Caruana Galizia murder details after it was committed

In-Nazzjon reports on the compilation of evidence in the Caruana Galizia case where it emerged that Yorgen Fenech had informed the police that Joseph Muscat was one of the three people who knew about the murder soon after it was carried out.

The paper says that most of the 53 new coronavirus cases registered on Monday are sporadic infections and 32 of the patients are immigrants. There were 87 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases down to 564.

