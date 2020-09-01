Malta: Joseph Muscat knew Caruana Galizia murder details after it was committed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on the compilation of evidence in the Caruana Galizia case where it emerged that Yorgen Fenech had informed the police that Joseph Muscat was one of the three people who knew about the murder soon after it was carried out.

The paper says that most of the 53 new coronavirus cases registered on Monday are sporadic infections and 32 of the patients are immigrants. There were 87 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases down to 564.

