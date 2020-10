Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with the resignation of Joseph Muscat from parliament. The former Prime Minister announced his decision in a brief adjourned speech and said that he had not informed his colleagues beforehand.

Another story reports that the Social Care Standards Authority has launched separate investigations into two private nursery homes for the elderly after outbreaks of Covid-19 claimed the lives of 13 residents.

