Malta: Joseph Muscat teases return to politics

The Times leads with an interview with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who admitted some regrets but defended his record at the helm of government. He said he will not shut the door on politics just yet. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-muscat-refuses-to-rule-out-a-return-to-politics.894457

Another story reports that Yorgen Fenech’s request for bail has not been granted by the court. In his decree, Judge Giovanni Grixti said that was a danger of the defending absconding or tampering with the evidence. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/yorgen-fenech-denied-bail-once-again.894412

