Reading Time: < 1 minute

Josette Schembri Vella is one step closer to being tried for money laundering, with a court ruling on Tuesday that she has a case to answer for that crime.

The court issued what is known as a prima facie decree against Schembri Vella, meaning that on the basis of evidence put forward so far, there is enough for her to face trial under indictment.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745