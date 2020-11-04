Malta: Journalist offered cash by Yorgen Fenech’s lawyer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that one of its journalists was offered hundreds of euros at the end of a 20-minute meeting with members of Yorgen Fenech’s legal team. Lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran confirmed the incident but said it was ‘remuneration’ for the journalist’s time.

Another story reports that the Malta Tourism Authority is considering issuing catering establishments with a temporary licence while the shutdown on bars and snack bars is in place. Cabinet is believed to be against the idea.

