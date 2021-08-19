Malta: Judge deliberating on Yorgen Fenech’s bail request

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that Judge Giovanni Grixti is hearing arguments for and against granting Yorgen Fenech bail. The defence says that there is no chance of the suspect escaping while the prosecution said that the businessman had made plans to flee before his arrest. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/08/diskussa-t-talba-ghall-helsien-mill-arrest-ta-yorgen-fenech/

The paper carries the story of a fitness trainer from Texas, the US, who was infected with Covid-19 after he refused to take the vaccine. He said that virus is not to be taken lightly and appeal to the public to take the vaccine.

