Malta: Judge orders probe into court decree leaks

L-Orizzont says that the office of the Attorney General filed a judicial protest to investigate the leaking of the court decree to freeze Keith Schembri’s assets to the press. Madame Justice Edwina Grima said she is concerned about the leak.

Another story says that the PN electoral commission turned down deputy leader Robert Arrigo’s suggestion to postpone the leadership contest after challenger Bernard Grech announced that his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

