Malta: Junior Minister for the elderly feels the heat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum says that the Parliamentary Secretary responsible for the elderly, Silvio Parnis, is under pressure following the surge in Covid-19 cases in nursing homes. Labour MPs told the paper that he missed a parliamentary group meeting this week.

Another story reports on the PN leadership race and says that challenger Bernard Grech has a lead in northern districts while incumbent Adrian Delia has stronger support in southern districts. The paper says that Grech is slightly ahead nationally.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Like this: Like Loading...