Malta: Junior Minister for the elderly feels the heat

Illum says that the Parliamentary Secretary responsible for the elderly, Silvio Parnis, is under pressure following the surge in Covid-19 cases in nursing homes. Labour MPs told the paper that he missed a parliamentary group meeting this week.

Another story reports on the PN leadership race and says that challenger Bernard Grech has a lead in northern districts while incumbent Adrian Delia has stronger support in southern districts. The paper says that Grech is slightly ahead nationally.

