Malta: Junior minister pocketed €9,000 from property sale brokerage

The Sunday Times claims that parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar took a €9,000 cut on a deal by Yorgen Fenech to purchase a property in Mdina. The parliamentary secretary was also paid a €46,000 brokerage fee by the property seller on the same deal.

Another story reports that used car importers are facing a crisis following the new barriers set up by Brexit. A spokesperson for the Malta Car Importers Association said that over half of used cars on the roads come from the UK.

