L-Orizzont quotes parliamentary secretary for housing, Roderick Galdes, who hailed the unanimous vote in parliament on the amendments regulating pre-1995 rent laws an historic step. The law impacts directly around 10,000 properties. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/ghamilna-pass-storiku-imhabbra-l-ligi-l-gdida-tal-kirjiet-ta-qabel-l-1995/

The paper reports that a 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with a murder investigation. The victim, 43-year-old Walid Salah was found dead with two bullet holes in his neck and chest in Għarb in 2018. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/aggornat-stojanovic-jinzamm-arrestat-mixli-bi-qtil-li-sehh-fl-2018/

