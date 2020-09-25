Malta: Junior minister wins two defamation suits

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar won separate libel suits against Geoffrey Leone Ganado and Rachel Williams. The case was filed over a public comment by Ganado to a Facebook post by Williams, where he calls Cutajar a prostitute.

The paper speaks to the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Carmelo Abela, who said that Malta is the only country to have registered an increase in unemployment this year. Minister Abela said that the government is guided by the principles of sustainability.

Another story quotes a report by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs which found that Malta had the lowest rate of drug users in Europe in 2017, at four percent of the population. The highest registered rate was 45 percent in France.

