Malta: Just over 200 Covid-19 cases registered among students

Illum speaks to Education Minister Owen Bonnici who said that there have been 204 cases of Covid-19 among 45,000 students since the reopening of the academic year. There were 112 cases registered among 11,000 educators.

Another story says that MP Jason Azzopardi received a series of gifts before 2013, including the use of free facilities at a number of hotels and a free car hire service. The MP has suspended himself from the PN’s parliamentary group.

