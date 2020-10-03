Malta: Justice Minister applauds former AG for doing his duty

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent publishes an interview with Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis who defended the track record of Attorney General Peter Grech. The minister said there are different interpretations of the former AG’s performance, but he always did his duty.

The paper speaks to PN electoral commission president Peter Fenech who said that the sealed ballot boxes from voting stations will be brought to a ‘virtual strong room’ before the counting process starts this evening.

