Malta: Justice minister resists calls to step down

The Independent publishes comments to journalists by Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis who defended his record and vowed not to resign. He said that reports about a private chat with businessman Yorgen Fenech reveal nothing new. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-02/local-news/Nothing-new-was-revealed-Zammit-Lewis-says-he-will-not-resign-over-Yorgen-Fenech-chats-6736235662

Another story says that the Rural Leases Control Board ordered the eviction of two farmers who have been renting agricultural land in Żabbar under a protected lease. The farmer’s lobby raised concerns and warned that this could set a precedent.

