Malta: Keith Schembri expecting criminal charges against him

The Times picks up a social media post by Keith Schembri declaring that he expects to face charges for criminal activity. The former chief of staff said that a magisterial inquiry into allegations of kickback was a travesty of justice.

Another story reports that the rate of people in intensive care rose to 2.33 per 100,000 last week, the highest since the start of the pandemic. Six ITUs are currently in operation while a seventh unit is on stand-by.

