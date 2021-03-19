Malta: Keith Schembri files Constitutional case for breach of rights

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent publishes parts of a public post by Keith Schembri claiming that a magisterial inquiry against him breaches his fundamental rights. Schembri announced that he filed a Constitutional case against the State Advocate and Attorney General.

The paper reports that a 75-year old man and 76-year-old woman died at Mater Dei hospital on Thursday, the latest among 363 victims of Covid-19. The number of active cases currently stands at over 3,000.

