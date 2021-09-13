Malta: Keith Schembri phone under magisterial inquiry is not the ‘missing’ device

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Data from Keith Schembri’s mobile phone is still subject to an ongoing magisterial inquiry that is secret and confidential in terms of law, the police commissioner said in court on Monday, but that phone is not the same one allegedly “lost” some months ago.

Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff had ordered that phone data be divulged in constitutional proceedings filed by Yorgen Fenech to have lead investigator Keith Arnaud kicked off the investigation into the 2017 car bomb explosion that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745