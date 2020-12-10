Malta: Keith Schembri to testify before the public inquiry next week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri is to appear before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Monday, where he is likely to face questions about business interests with Yorgen Fenech.

The paper speaks with Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that Malta is in talks with the EU to issue a standard proof of vaccination certificate in all member states. Prof. Gauci said that people in Malta are eager to receive the vaccine.

