Malta: Keith Schembri’s lawyer says actions were over the top

The Independent speaks to Keith Schembri’s lawyer Edward Gatt who described the freezing order against his client’s family as draconian. Dr Gatt said that the arrest of the former chief of staff was nothing more than a PR stunt.

The paper quotes a statement by Gasan Chairman and CEO, Joe Gasan, claiming that the group has not received any dividends on its investment in Electrogas. The family owns a third of a holding company, which itself holds a 33 percent stake in the project.

