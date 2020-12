Reading Time: < 1 minute

Murder suspect Vince Muscat’s daughter had attended the prime minister’s Christmas greetings with the public in 2018 to ask about her father’s fate, Joseph Muscat has revealed.

Testifying in front of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry, Muscat said that a couple of days before the public event at Castille he received information from the Security Services that murder middleman Melvin Theuma was going to book a photo with him.

Source: MaltaToday



