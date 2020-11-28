Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Konrad Mizzi declines to answer in Caruana Galizia public inquiry

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the testimony of former minister Konrad Mizzi in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry during which he chose not to answer to more than 100 questions put to him. In a statement he insisted that he was never paid any kickbacks.

The paper speaks with Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo who said that electronics stores matched and, in some cases, even surpassed last year’s sales levels on Black Friday. Clothing stores, on the other hand, saw a decrease in business by half.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

https://issuu.com/corporatedispatch/docs/cdp_issue_14
%d bloggers like this: