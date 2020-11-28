Malta: Konrad Mizzi declines to answer in Caruana Galizia public inquiry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the testimony of former minister Konrad Mizzi in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry during which he chose not to answer to more than 100 questions put to him. In a statement he insisted that he was never paid any kickbacks.

The paper speaks with Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo who said that electronics stores matched and, in some cases, even surpassed last year’s sales levels on Black Friday. Clothing stores, on the other hand, saw a decrease in business by half.

