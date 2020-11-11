Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Konrad Mizzi in police custody

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that Konrad Mizzi was detained overnight by a police branch that specialises in crimes related to money laundering. The interrogation started on Tuesday and is expected to continue today.

The paper reports that MP Jason Azzopardi failed to register a hotel stay paid for by a member of the Tumas Group in 2017, breaching the code of ethics which requires MPs to disclose such gifts in their annual financial declarations.

