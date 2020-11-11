Malta: Konrad Mizzi in police custody

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that Konrad Mizzi was detained overnight by a police branch that specialises in crimes related to money laundering. The interrogation started on Tuesday and is expected to continue today.

The paper reports that MP Jason Azzopardi failed to register a hotel stay paid for by a member of the Tumas Group in 2017, breaching the code of ethics which requires MPs to disclose such gifts in their annual financial declarations.

