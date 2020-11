Reading Time: < 1 minute



Former Labour minister Konrad Mizzi refused to answer more than 100 questions when he was forced to testify at the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The now-independent MP was tight-lipped as lawyers and the inquiry board asked about his secret Panamanian company revealed by Caruana Galizia in 2016 and his various controversial projects.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1657

