Malta: Labour president on Carmelo Abela: ‘Too early to say whether €7,000 should be refunded’

Labour Party President Ramona Attard has said that it is still too early to say whether €7,000 spent on a political advert by Minister Carmelo Abela should be refunded.

The Standards Commissioner report found that Abela’s conduct breached several articles of the Code of Ethics for Ministers and Parliamentary Secretaries. The report concerned an advertising campaign in print media by the Ministry within the Office of the Prime Minister, headed by Abela, which included a large portrait of the minister.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745

