Malta: Lack of cooperation during Vitals investigation – Auditor General

Auditor General Charles Deguara told the Board of the Public Inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia that his office was not given all the information it required while doing the investigation into the deal that passed on to Vitals Global Healthcare three public hospitals.

“There was lack of cooperation”, lamented the Auditor General. He said that in such cases they cannot go and grab someone from the scruff of one’s neck. They can only name and shame.

