Malta: Laferla Cross chapel in danger of caving in

In-Nazzjon says that the chapel at the Laferla Cross point on the outskirts of Siġġiewi has developed deep cracks and is in danger of collapsing. The chapel is the property of the Church but is considered national heritage.

The paper says that the Facebook post published by Keith Schembri on Thursday, announcing that he is expecting criminal charges, reveals that the former chief of staff has been under police interrogation for the past month.

