Malta: Laws are being drafted to counter SLAPP

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows a webinar discussing freedom of expression in Malta and Europe. Addressing the event, MEP Roberta Metsola announced that new anti-SLAPP legislation will be binding EU-wide. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-21/local-news/LIVE-Webinar-on-freedom-of-expression-and-information-takes-place-today-6736234556

Another story reports that Malta has been holding meetings with members of the FATF anti-money laundering body to persuade them that its system of controls is effective and up to international standards. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-21/local-news/FATF-We-are-implementing-changes-in-good-faith-and-we-will-not-stop-here-Finance-Minister-6736234563

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro