Malta: Lawyers skip Gozo court sittings in protest

The Times says that sittings at the Gozo law courts were postponed on Wednesday as lawyers failed to turn up in protest. In a joint statement, they highlighted a series of problems with the current facilities including the loss of case files by the IT system. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/lawyers-halt-gozo-court-sittings-over-poor-facilities.876485

Another story reports from parliament where Opposition MPs questioned minister Carmelo Abela whether he had offered his resignation following accusations of involvement in an armed robbery attempt. The minister dismissed the claims as fabrications. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/carmelo-abela-dodges-resignation-questions-in-stormy-parliamentary.876422

