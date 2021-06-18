Malta: Lawyers slam proposed amendments to warrant rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that over 200 lawyers are objecting to proposed law amendments that would limit the warrant of advocates to professionals doing court-related work. The Chamber of Advocates is opposing the government’s proposal. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-17/local-news/Over-200-lawyers-back-opposition-to-proposed-changes-to-legal-profession-6736234435

Another story reports that an 82-year-old man became the latest victim of Covid-19 in Malta on Thursday. Health authorities said that he was fully vaccinated and had twice tested positive to the virus. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-17/local-news/82-year-old-passes-away-from-Covid-19-no-new-cases-of-Covid-19-today-6736234436

