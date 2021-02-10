Malta: Legal notice targeting overcrowding at properties comes into force

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that a new legal notice published on Tuesday empowers tourism authority officials to inspect holiday rentals properties during the Carnival week and eject tenants in cases of overcrowding.

The paper reports on concerns by health authorities over the temperature of the latest batch of AstraZeneca vaccines. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the government is in talks with the company to ensure the doses were kept under the right conditions.

