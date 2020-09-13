Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: LGBTIQ+ member thrown out by family after coming out

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday publishes an interview with a homeless person who was thrown out of the family home after identifying as a trans, non-binary individual. The interviewee speaks about the significance of the experience during Pride month.

The paper speaks to Consultant Psychiatrist Walter Busuttil who said that the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak on the population is similar to those sustained in a war. Dr Busuttil describes multiple moral challenges that healthcare workers are forced to face.

