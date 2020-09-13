Malta: LGBTIQ+ member thrown out by family after coming out

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday publishes an interview with a homeless person who was thrown out of the family home after identifying as a trans, non-binary individual. The interviewee speaks about the significance of the experience during Pride month.

The paper speaks to Consultant Psychiatrist Walter Busuttil who said that the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak on the population is similar to those sustained in a war. Dr Busuttil describes multiple moral challenges that healthcare workers are forced to face.

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

