Malta-Libya money laundering, tax evasion racket exposed / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 28 November 2021

Morning Briefing

Political Survey finds 47k gap

The Labour Party would win a majority of just under 47,000 votes over the PN if the election is held tomorrow, reflecting a 56.5% of the electorate, according to a Times of Malta survey.

These latest results represent a 2.7 percentage point increase for Labour, and an almost equal drop by the PN when compared to the last survey in August. The present gap between the parties represents a 3.4 percentage point increase for Labour over the commanding victory it achieved in the 2017 general election. The gap between political leaders is slightly smaller, with Robert Abela enjoying the largest share of support, with 52.1% saying they prefer him as prime minister over the PN leader. (Times of Malta)

Malta-Libya money-laundering, tax evasion racket exposed

A group of Libyan and Maltese nationals have been charged with money laundering and tax evasion. The police said they had seized two luxurious vehicles, €100,000 in cash, a considerable amount of jewellery and branded clothes, foreign number plates, and electronic equipment, which includes mobile phones and computers. The investigations were carried out in coordination with a number of foreign jurisdictions, including the US, the UK, Italy and Europol. The first two people to be charged on Saturday were Hesham Zayed, a 45-year-old Hamrun resident from Tripoli and Essam A Mohammed Edernawi, 48-year-old resident in Swieqi who also hails from Tripoli. In court, the Police accused the Libyans of dealing in cars stolen from the UK. (TVM.com.mt)

Nurses threaten industrial action

The MUMN on Saturday has threatened to escalate industrial action at health centres unless a government order to stop all overtime for phlebotomists is not reversed within 48 hours. The MUMN accused the Health Ministry’s permanent secretary, Joseph Rapa, of seeking to intentionally punish phlebotomists and said the order was a form of “illegal punishment”. It said it expected Rapa to resign, in a statement in which it attacked the top ministry official, saying he had a “destructive attitude” and “careless approach”. (timesofmalta.com)

Covid-19 Update 95 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, as 47 persons recovered. Active cases now stand at 1,051, with just 12 of them requiring hospital treatment, one of whom in ITU.