Malta: Lifeguards appeal for caution with children at the beach

The Times quotes Robert Brincau from Red Cross Malta warning parents to keep vigilant on the beach. He said that near-drowning incidents involving children occur frequently during the summer months. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/lifeguards-saved-two-children-from-drowning-over-the-weekend.896962

Another story says that Yorgen Fenech pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering brought against him on Monday. He is among six business associates who stand accused of converting assets derived from criminal activity. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/yorgen-fenech-to-face-fresh-financial-crime-charges.897010

