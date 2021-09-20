Malta: Local Councils want to end door-to-door waste collection

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the local councils’ association is proposing a gradual shift to point-based waste collection. Association president Mario Fava said that the current system of door-to-door collection creates accessibility and hygiene problems.

Another story reports that the chairperson of the Planning Authority, Martin Saliba, has turned down an invitation for an interview. After a number of attempts, a spokesperson of the authority informed the newsroom that Saliba is not accepting interviews. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-20/local-news/Planning-Authority-chairperson-refuses-interview-with-The-Malta-Independent-6736236868

