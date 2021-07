Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd reveals that a Maltese new film production featuring American star Frank Grillo is scheduled to start filming towards the end of the year. Lowell Dean will direct the movie scripted by Jean Pierre Magro.

Another story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela in his closing address to the Labour Party General Conference on Saturday. He said that the party’s vision for the country looks ahead with optimism.

