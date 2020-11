Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lombard Bank has insisted that a report which led the FIAU to fine it last month ‘in no way suggests the existence of a suspicion nor the presence of money laundering.’

Times of Malta reported on October 31 that the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) had fined Lombard Bank €340,058 for breaches of anti-money laundering rules.

Source: Times of Malta

