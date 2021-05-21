Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the rate of new Covid-19 cases stands at 25.26 per 100,000 inhabitants, the lowest in the EU for the last 14 days. Malta also has the highest vaccination rate among member states, with 67 per cent of eligible people jabbed. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/malta-has-lowest-covid-19-case-and-death-rates-in-eu.873277

The paper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the PN is working with unnamed criminals to try to oust minister Carmelo Abela. In response, the party in opposition said the minister should be suspended. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/pn-in-cahoots-with-criminals-over-carmelo-abela-heist-claims-pm.873325

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro