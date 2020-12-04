Malta: Magistrate rules against actress in defamation case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont leads with a court decision throwing out a libel suit filed by actress and activist Pia Zammit against the paper over the publication of a photo of her in a Nazi theatre costume. The magistrate ruled that the case does not constitute defamation.

Another story quotes General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who said that the pandemic has brought to the fore issues in the place of work that needed to be addressed. He was speaking at a national conference of employment law.

