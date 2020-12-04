Malta: Magistrate rules against actress in defamation case

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
L-Orizzont leads with a court decision throwing out a libel suit filed by actress and activist Pia Zammit against the paper over the publication of a photo of her in a Nazi theatre costume. The magistrate ruled that the case does not constitute defamation.
Another story quotes General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who said that the pandemic has brought to the fore issues in the place of work that needed to be addressed. He was speaking at a national conference of employment law.
