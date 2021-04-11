Malta: Main party leaders register increase in popularity

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today publishes survey results showing an increase in trust ratings for both Robert Abela and Bernard Grech. The Prime Minister scored 47 percent approval, 11 points ahead of the PN Leader who recorded his best result so far of 36 percent.

The paper reveals that on the eve of his testimony in court, former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar spent 15 minutes on the phone with Edwin Brincat, a confidant of self-confessed witness Melvin Theuma.

